Govt can’t announce new schemes, on-going projects to be ensured: Askari

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari visited District Headquarters Hospital Mandi Bahauddin and inspected its various sections. He also met with various patients and presented sweetmeat to them. Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing and the Chief Minister was told that 1400 patients visit OPD while emergency entertains 400 other patients every day. Dr. Askari also inspected under-construction building of the hospital.

He said that caretaker setup cannot announce new projects but provision of funds to on-going projects will be ensured. Provincial minister Syed Zia Haider Rizvi and others were also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, Dr. Askari said that election arrangements will be made according to the instructions of election commission and neutrality will be proved with our performance in the elections. We do not care for the criticism and constitutional obligations will be fulfilled, he said. He said the arrangements for free and fair elections on 25th July are being made.

He said the caretaker setup is but for a limited period of time and therefore, every possible effort will be made for public welfare in this period. He said that political parties have their own agendas; the caretaker setup will come up to the expectations of the nation and equal opportunities will be provided to all the political parties. Trust of political parties will be restored with our performance. Holding of transparent elections according to constitution is the priority of the caretaker government, he added. He said that setting up of hospitals and their up-gradation is in progress speedily and providing required funds will complete on-going development projects.

The activation of University of Engineering and Technology Rasool and maintaining the educational quality is priority because quality education is need of the hour. Setting up of a children hospital and other development schemes for Mandi Bahauddin will be pondered over and efforts will be made to solve the issues of roads and clean drinking water. Provincial minister Zia Haider Rizvi said that funds will be provided on priority basis for on-going schemes of public welfare. Former caretaker Chief Minister Afzal Hayat and different delegations of the people from different walks of life also called on the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.