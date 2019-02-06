Govt cannot be media’s saviour: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the government cannot step in and be the saviour of the media industry in the country as “the media will not remain independent”.

Addressing an event on digital media in Islamabad, the information minister also said governments had inflated media budgets to a large degree and such organisations must rely primarily on modern technology, instead of the government subsidies.

Fawad also encouraged media bodies to research modern technologies and their effects on the media’s financial status.

He added that the government was working to bring print and digital mediums under a single regulatory body and also create an organisation for workers being laid off in the industry.

He further urged media houses to pay heed to market forces.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Chaudhry said the senior Punjab minister sent his resignation to the chief minister as soon as he came to know about his arrest orders.

“The way Aleem Khan tendered his resignation depicts a clear difference in culture … it tells a lot about prevailing culture in PTI and other political parties,” he remarked, adding that opposition parties would now find it difficult to come up with further criticism (against NAB and the government).

The information minister said that the ruling party fully backed the ongoing accountability process, and stood with state institutions. “Stability of institutions ensures Pakistan’s stability,” he added.

