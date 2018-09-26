Govt cancels plan to lease out building of Radio Pakistan after protest, talks

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Ministry of Informa

tion on Wednesday

withdrew its plans to shift the Islamabad headquarters of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and give out its existing premises on a long-term lease.

The development came following negotiations of a representative delegation of employees of Radio Pakistan with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan at Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During discussions, the Minister said the Government has no intention to wind up Radio Pakistan or retrench its employees. He, however, said that Radio Pakistan itself may formulate a proposal for revival of the Corporation.

Later, addressing the protesting employees outside premises of the Parliament House, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan assured that Information Minister would take all decisions while taking the employees of Radio Pakistan on board.

Share on: WhatsApp