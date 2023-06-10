Govt calls back Army from Punjab, Islamabad as normalcy returns

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government has decided to call back armed forces from the region and federal capital as normalcy returns following weeks of agitation.

Meanwhile, the decision to call back the army from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been taken in light of the current circumstances.

A notification issued by Punjab Home Department said “I am further directed to request that the said troops/assets of Pakistan Army may kindly be de-requisitioned with immediate effect under intimation to this department”.

Last month, the army was deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Islamabad to aid the law enforcers amid unrest in the aftermath of the PTI Chairman’s arrest.

Hundreds of supporters of the country’s former ruling party attacked civil and military installations in several cities including Army’s Headquarters, prompting strong response from the incumbent government and state institutions.