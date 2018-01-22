Govt to bring country back from darkness

Swabi

Provincial leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Malik Syed Imran has said that his party had brought Pakistan back from the darkness and made it a progressive country of the world. This he said in a press statement issued on Sunday. Malik Syed Imran underscore the masses friendly policies of the PMLN and expressed the hope that in the next general election his party would come into power again with majority of votes even in District Swabi and in the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Imran Khan played with the sentience of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by befooling them on making new Pakistan. The PTI, he said, has failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so how they could succeed in making a new Pakistan. Now the masses are aware of all such propaganda and would certainly elect PMLN with more majorities in 2018 election, he added.—APP