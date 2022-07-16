Govt body to mull treason reference against PTI leaders

Marriyum says a commission to probe allegations of Tayyaba Gul

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The federal cabinet on Friday approved the formation of a committee which will deliberate whether treason proceedings under Article 6 should be initiated against PTI’s top leadership, including the party’s chairman, Imran Khan.

The cabinet also decided to set up multiple committees and commissions to probe serious allegations levelled against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party’s office-bearers in the vote of no-confidence and the Tayyaba Gul.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a press conference after the federal cabinet’s meeting. She said that during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the recent issues, particularly the detailed order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the suo moto case over the rejection of the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly against then Prime Minister Imran Khan. The other issue under discussion was the complaint of Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Bureau chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

On the former, Aurangzeb said that the cabinet passed a resolution welcoming the detailed order and the points raised therein. She said that the apex federal forum saw the order as a charge sheet against the PTI and its office-bearers involved in subverting the constitution.

Further, she said that the apex court’s order cleared that no proof of foreign interference was presented before the court. “The court has rightly pointed out that if it was such a serious matter, why did the prime minister at the time, Imran Khan, not ordered an inquiry into the matter and instead adopted silence,” she said.

She said that it was decided that a special committee has been formed, led by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and federal ministers of interior, information and others to review the points contained in the order and prepare a set of recommendations on implementing them.

The information minister said the cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, welcomed the Supreme Court’s detailed judgment. On April 3, before voting could commence against Imran Khan, Qasim Suri dismissed the vote, describing it as “unconstitutional”, and backed by “foreign powers”.