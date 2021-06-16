Govt body meets opp MPs to discuss NA CoC

Observer Report Islamabad

A four-member committee of the federal government met the opposition lawmakers to discuss the code of conduct of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The four-member committee was comprised of a federal minister, special assistant and two lawmakers from the government’s coalition parties.

The committee members include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Khalid Magsi and Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

They discussed the recommended code of conduct to improve the NA proceedings, however, the opposition leaders have avoided holding a detailed discussion on the matter. The opposition leaders excused to immediately provide names for their inclusion in the committee.

Moreover, the opposition lawmakers sought more time to hold consultation with the party leadership before continuing the talks for finalising a code of conduct for the House.

The meeting was held in the chamber of the opposition leaders. The committee members said that the government wants to take immediate steps to maintain democratic behaviour in the House for taking forward the parliamentary proceedings under a

code of conduct.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government has finalised a draft code of conduct for maintaining discipline and improving the proceedings in the National Assembly.