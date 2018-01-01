Govt believes in service of people

Staff Reporter

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that those politicians having vested interests are creating hurdles in development process of the country but would not succeed in their designs. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Dhok Afghan and Ibrahimabad after inaugurating gas supply to both the localities.

He said that both projects of gas supply had been completed at the cost of Rs 50 million benefiting 500 families. He said that PML-N is United and following the vision of Nawaz Sharif under the leadership of Prime Minster Khaqan Abbasi. Sheikh Aftab said that in the forth coming elections PML-N would be victorious on the basis of its performance.

The Federal Minister said that our enemies wanted to create hurdles in completion of CPEC project but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs and this mega project would be completed at every cost as this project would prove a game changer not only in the country but in the region as well.