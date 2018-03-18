Govt believes in serving masses: Nasir

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Chairman Municipal Committee Attock, Sheikh Nasir Mehmood has said that all efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to residents of city. He said this while addressing monthly session of the Municipal Committee. The session was presided over by Vice President Malik Tahir Awan.

Sheikh Nasir Mehmood said that residents were facing problems because of encroachment and unruly traffic, adding that a comprehensive plan was being finalized to overcome the issue. He said, people had elected us and we were answerable to them. On the occasion, different resolution which included traffic problem , auction of newly built shops , improvement in the system of Bait-Ul-Maal.