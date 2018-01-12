Govt believes in creating business friendly environment: Haroon

Foam Manufacturers urge PM’s Adviser on Revenue to save industry from total collapse

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Revenue has said that the government believes in creating business friendly environment for all business community and wants to address their genuine problems.In meeting with delegation of All Pakistan Foam Manufacturers Association (Non-Exempted Group) here on Thursday he said, “We shall try to resolve the problem of sales tax on foam manufacturers in the upcoming budget and will take further steps to uplift this industry,” he said.

The delegation of All Pakistan Foam Manufacturers Association (Non-Exempted Group) was comprised of Sheikh Usman Rashid (Ruby Foam), Sheikh Mohammad Ismail (Cannon Foam), Mian Umer Javaid (Joy Foam), Mehr Mohammad Saleem (Crown Foam), Mahommad Jadoon (United Foam) and others.

The delegation also congratulated Haroon Akhtar Khan on being elevated as Federal Minister on Revenue by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and briefed the minister about their problems and requested him to save industry from total collapse.

The minister said that field formations will also be mobilized to curtail the problems in tax matters of foam manufacturers. Member IR Policy Dr Mohammad Iqbal and Member Custom Mohammad Zahid Khokar and other FBR officials were also present in the meeting.