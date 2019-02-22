Govt bans JuD, FIF

Observer Report

Islamabad

The federal government has imposed a ban on Jamat-ut-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian arm Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, a statement from the Ministry of Interior said Thursday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said the National Security Committee in its meeting held on Thursday at Prime Minister’s office reviewed the National Action Plan in detail. The meeting decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations, he said.“It was further decided that Jamat-ut-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” the statement said.

Share on: WhatsApp