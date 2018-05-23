Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD : Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

“At this point, it is appearing that the matter regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister will be settled through a parliamentary committee as the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment,” Shah said while speaking to media men in his chambers.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no authority to reject our nominees for caretaker premier,” the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said.

Shah continued, “Names suggested by the opposition cannot be rejected, in fact they will be sent to a parliamentary committee.”