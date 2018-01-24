Govt to back business, revenue promoting budget proposals: Haroon

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/Federal Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Tuesday, assured the real estate industry to consider budget proposals to promote businesses and bring in more revenue.

“The government is not there to merely tax the people and their businesses, but to offer them a level-playing field which can help boost and sustain healthy growth of their businesses,” he said while talking to a delegation of Federation of Realtors of Pakistan (Real Estate) here.

President of the Realtors Federation Major (r) Muhammad Rafique, was leading the visiting delegation which also presented a set of proposals and recommendations to the Minister for the uplift of the real estate business in Pakistan.

Haroon Akhtar Khan assured the delegation that the government understood the issues and concerns of the real estate sector and the recent revision of FBR valuation rates for few localities in six cities of the country in response to a number of representations made to the government in recent months, was a proof of the government’s intention and sincerity to resolve the issues hindering growth and resultantly leading to dwindling of revenues from this critical source for the government. He said the government was also actively considering ways and means to attract the overseas Pakistanis to bring their hard-earned money and assets back to Pakistan.

Earlier, Major Muhammad Rafique, president of the Realtors Federation, and Chairman Musarat Ejaz Khan, briefed the Minister on taxation issues which they said were impeding growth in the sector and requested for their resolution to increase the investors’ confidence, accelerate growth of the real estate business and the entire value chain and boost government revenue.

They also requested for measures to reduce the hardships of the developers, eliminate cash economy, promote financial inclusion, boost economic activity and create a friendly tax culture.