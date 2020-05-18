Govt avoiding demand of new provinces: Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch has said that the government wanted to flee from the public demand for the creation of new provinces by raising the issue of the 18th Amendment.

Talking to the media from Multan and Sukkur on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said that the federal government designs to take away the rights of the provinces through another constitutional amendment were dangerous and the federation and the provinces should abide by the Constitution.

He said that the general public had high hopes from the Imran Khan’s slogan of Tabdeeli or change. However, he said, the incompetent and failed government of Imran Khan had highly disappointed the people from all walks of life.

The JI deputy chief called for determining national priorities in view of India’s repression in Kashmir and its aggressive designs against Pakistan and the changing situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to the corona issue, he said that the lesson from corona to the whole world was that the worldly powers were no match for the powers of the creator of the universe. Therefore, the mankind should bow before the creator, accept the rule of Islam and the follow the system given by the last Prophet of Allah (PBUH).

Liaqat Baloch expressed deep concern over the affairs of the schools being run by the Punjab Education Foundation. He said that lakhs of students were getting education in the PEF schools but the future of these students and their teachers insecure because of the policies of the government. He called for restoring the funds of the PEF schools.