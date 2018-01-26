Govt attaining goal of prosperous Punjab: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said good governance had been promoted in the province along with ensuring a culture of merit and transparency at grassroots level.

“The development projects completed with commitment are an example of transparency, quality and speedy completion,” he added.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting in which overall development process and progress on different steps taken for the provision of various facilities to the people were reviewed in detail.

The chief minister said that people had been given relief through

mega projects which had been completed at a cost of billions of rupees and masses had been blessed with the gift of Daanish schools, metro bus system, educational and healthcare reforms and the latest infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the process of service delivery had been expedited by promoting information technology. In fact, he said, the Punjab government was speedily moving towards attaining the goal of a prosperous Punjab.

He expressed the satisfaction that merit reigns supreme and recruitments had been made purely on merit. “There is no example of steps taken for development of social sector in the 70 years history of the country, as the service providing institutions are made compatible with the requirements of the present age.”

He said that the Punjab government had written a new history by saving billions of rupees in development projects and all the federating units had been included in the welfare programmes of the Punjab government to further strengthen the spirit of federation.

“The Punjab government has created millions of new job opportunities by promoting trade and investment activities,” he said and added that farmers had been fully facilitated by the steps taken for the promotion of agriculture sector.

“Green revolution has been laid down by providing interest-free loans to small farmers and introduction of historic Kissan Package. It is sanguine that international organisations have also appreciated the utility and success of development programmes of the Punjab government.

“People are also a witness to improvements in healthcare and educational facilities and the government is fully committed to further expediting the journey of public service.

“Public service is the core agenda of the Punjab government and every step is aimed at bringing public welfare,” concluded the chief minister.

Chairman P&D Jehanzeb Khan gave a briefing regarding implementation of the development programmes.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Mansha-Ullah Butt, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, spokesperson for the Punjab government, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, chief secretary, IG Police and various secretaries attended the meeting.