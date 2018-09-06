Govt assures investors of full support for timely completion of energy projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar said that the government wanted timely completion of all projects under the energy corridor and assured all possible support to investors in this regard.

The Minister was talking to a three member delegation of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited, led by their President and CEO, Qin Goubin that called on him here Wednesday.

The Minister assured the delegation that any obstacles in the implementation of these projects would be resolved on priority basis. He appreciated the work being done by the company in renewable energy and said that keeping in view the impact on environment and its low cost, the new government wished to promote clean and renewable sources of energy.

Earlier, Mr. Goubin congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming office and expressed the hope that the cooperation between Pakistan and the Chinese Energy producer would further strengthen during the term of the new government.

Mr. Goubin briefed the Minister that their Company had been working on Wind and Solar energy generation for many years while in Pakistan, it was working on Karot hydropower station in the Kashmir region in cooperation with IFC.