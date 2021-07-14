Govt assures free and fair election in Azad Kashmir

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Rejecting opposition mantra of engineered election, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said free, fair and transparent polls will be conducted in Azad Kashmir.

Responding to the points of PML (N) leader Khurram Dastagir in the House, he said the PML (N) was in power in Azad Kashmir over the last five years but it gave nothing to the territory except dilapidated road, health and education infrastructure. He said we have a program for the uplift of Azad Kashmir.

The Minister of State said Kashmir is our jugular vein. He said Pakistan has a principled position on Kashmir dispute that it must be resolved as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has forcefully raised the Kashmir dispute at all the international forums.

Criticizing PML-N, the minister said that leadership (Nawaz Sharif) of the party preferred to meet actors than Hurriyat leadership in India but on the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan became ambassador of Kashmiris and highlighted the issue across the globe.

Earlier, PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir told the House that today Kashmir Martyr Day was observed and demanded of the government to hold free and fair election in Azad Kashmir, which according will be considered as gift for them.

The Day was commemorated for which more than 0.1 million Kashmiris sacrificed their lives at the hands of Indian forces. Apart from it, he said there long list of missing persons in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

However, he regretted that federal government machinery was fully involved to rig the election in Azad Kashmir.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad told the house that Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being provided with their due share of water whilst the water release to Punjab and Sindh today only faced a shortage of two percent.

The Parliamentary Secretary said distribution of water amongst the provinces is the responsibility of IRSA.

He pointed out that there was a shortage of water due to less rains in January, February and March.