Govt asked to vacate QAU’s land from grabbers

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) here on Friday asked the government to vacate the encroached land of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) from grabbers during its anti encroachment drive.

In a statement, the Association’s Central President Dr Mehboob Hussain and President Islamabad Chapter Dr Sohail also asked the ICT Administration to immediately vacate of illegal occupation over 298 acres of precious land of the University. FAPUASA, they said, has decided to extend full support to Joint Action Committee established by the stakeholders against illegal occupation of QAU land.

They also announced that all possible options will be utilized to vacate the land of the University from the grabbers. They expressed serious concerns that despite passage of many years, no concrete step has been undertaken to get QAU land evacuated by the illegal occupants.

It is also matter of great concern that despite payment for 1709 Acres, QAU is having shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over of 152 acres, the added.

They further said that non-resolution of this important issue has not only affected academic environment of top ranked university of Pakistan but also created a lot of problems in terms of security and development work.

Due to this lingering issue, the University management could not even construct boundary wall and complete any development work on the campus, they told.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp