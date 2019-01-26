Govt asked to establish research centre for students

Multan

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Women University, Dr Malika Rani here on Friday asked the government to establish research centre for the south Punjab students. Talking to APP, she said that no research centre was available in any of south Punjab university for synthesis and characterization of samples which was hampering research work.

She said the students had to dispatch samples for synthesis and characterization to National Centre for Research (NCP) Islamabad or Peshawar for this purpose which takes months for the results. “Being a relatively new institution, the women university lacks equipment”, she said. —APP

