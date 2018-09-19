Govt asked to end class-based education system

Islamabad

Educationists, writers and literary figures on Tuesday while lauding the governments’ resolve to implement uniform education system, urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the class based education across the country. They also declared that the different classes in education system were a major reason in the classification of society.

Admiring Imran Khan for his visions, dreams and high goals, renowned writer Iftikhar Hussain Arif told APP that if Prime Minister wanted to make this country a welfare state he would have to change present class based education. Lauding the great idea of uniform education system articulated by Imran Khan, he said that this plan required expertise in education and a lot of resources as well. Currently, Iftikhar said that around five types of education systems existed in Pakistan from Madrassah to British Unions School.

This plan would be actualized only if same syllabus, medium, abundant resources and committed teachers would be provided, he explained. He further informed that this idea was difficult to achieve but definitely doable as already had been adept in Soviet Union and China. Kishwar Naheed another Urdu poetess and writer said, ‘We all should play our role to achieve this significant objective to control private school mafia’.

Instead of publicizing poor, we should help distressed and destitute faction of society by providing a quality education to them in the easiest way, she stressed. Kishwar said that this suggestion was not against the privileged class but to support the deprived lot as the poor had equal rights to attain quality education.—APP

