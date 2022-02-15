Govt approves separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis FBR failed to get Rs3tr due to court verdicts: Fawad

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government has approved the formulation of a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis.

While briefing media about decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Fawad Chaudhry said the government had decided to set up a separate judicial system for Pakistani expat to ensure summary trials.

“Under this system, summary trials would be held for the cases of overseas Pakistanis,” he said and added that a similar judicial system will also be established in other provinces where PTI is in power including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The minister said that these laws will would enacted in view of PM Imran Khan’s vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, who are a precious asset of the country.

He said that cases filed by the overseas Pakistanis will be heard as summary trials in these courts. Summary trials are conducted quickly and with the simplified procedure of recording the trials.

“Swift trial is a right of every citizen, but overseas Pakistan invest a lot of money to come to Pakistan and they cannot stay here for long,” he added.”

A proposal to set up these courts in Islamabad has been sent to the Council of Common Interests. Chaudhry said that the system would be enacted in the provinces where the PTI is in the government.

In this connection, he acknowledged that principally, expeditious trials were the right of every citizen. “But overseas Pakistanis come from abroad. They can’t stay here for long and so this has been done for them,” he explained.