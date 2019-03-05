Govt approves Rs8b addl budget for PAF, others

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Tuesday approved nearly Rs8 billion supplementary budget to meet additional needs of the Pakistan Air Force and civilian armed forces, seeking financial assessment of further defence needs of the country in wake of tensions with India.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet approved the additional budget for the PAF and management of western borders by civil-armed forces, said the Finance Ministry officials.

It has been decided to give around Rs8 billion for various purposes and nearly half of it would go to the PAF. The remaining amount is being approved for the Pakistan Rangers, civil armed forces and to pay to banks for marketing Pakistan Banao Certificates.

The ECC approved to give minimum Rs180 million or 0.75% of the total investment in the PBC –whichever is higher, to a consortium of banks that would market these certificates.

The ECC chairman, who happens to be Finance Minister Asad Umar, also directed the Ministry of Interior to analyse the defence needs of the armed forces and informed the government so that it may make required allocations.

The ECC directed a committee set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to give its report on the needs of the armed forces.

