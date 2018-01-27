Govt approves policy for naming buildings

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved policy of naming and dedicating government institutions, projects, buildings, roads and Mohallahs and deputy commissioners have been directed to send lists for reviewing already named buildings.

According to a circular issued by Performance Management and Reforms Unit Office of Chief Secretary, buildings could be named after provincial and government personalities no longer alive but having fame of public service, heroes who had sacrificed their lives for the country, persons who had given fame to their departments at national and provincial level, persons who had donated their buildings or institutions. The names of dead and alive head of states of friendly countries have also been included in the policy.

KP Chief Minister would give final approval of naming and dedicating government buildings. Under the new policy bifurcation of the district and provincial buildings into two parts has been approved.

Any building would be named after living government employee or public representatives but no building or place would be named after a foreigner without the approval of federal government.

Government buildings could be named after founder of the Nation or persons who have taken part in Pakistan’s Movement.

It is worth mentioning that in the last 15 years, local, provincial and federal government buildings had been named after general people. All these buildings were named after without bringing it in notice of Revenue Department, Election Commission, Statistics Department and Postal Services Department.—APP