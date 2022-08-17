Govt approves placing Shahzad, 10 others on ECL

Endorses removing names of 22 people from no-fly list

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved placing the names of 10 individuals including former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser for accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL), on the recommendation of interior ministry.

The cabinet also endorsed removing names of 22 people from the no-fly list and gave permission to allow three individuals to go abroad one-time only.

On April 17, Akbar departed for Dubai after his name was removed from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) ‘stop list’ on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The cabinet also approved listing the name of Ziaul Mustafa Naseem on the ECL. Both names were recommended by NAB to be included in the ECL.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad which discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Climate Change on the impact of climate change in the country.

The climate changes had also badly affected the natural resources of Pakistan and the increase in population was one of the main reasons, it added.

It was underlined that there was a dire need for immediate implementation of the “Mitigation and Adaptation” mechanism in this regard.

It was suggested that a documentary highlighting awareness over issues confronted by Pakistan, and the steps taken to reverse climate change effects, and COP-27, might be presented at the global fora.