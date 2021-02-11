Govt approves 25% raise in employees’ salaries after Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday announced twenty five percent increase in the salaries of the employees from grade 1 to 19 in the wake of ad-hoc allowance a day after the federal capital witnessed massive tear gas shelling amid protests by the government servants.

Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak, flanked by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, at a press conference made the announcement after the government held successful talks with the protesters.

Khattak said notification of Adhoc allowance will be issued today, adding that the allowance will continue till the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission.

He explained that the ad-hoc allowance will be added the salaries of the employees in the budget 2021-22. The minister said that decision had been made regarding upgradation of government employees but it will be implemented after the budget.

The defense minister said that provincial governments will also be recommended to provide the ad-hoc allowance to their employees.

He also extended apology over what happened in Islamabad during the protest of employees, adding that delay did not mean the government was not working on the matter.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced that salaries of employees in scale 20 and above will also be increased in the next budget.

He also announced the release of all the employees detained during yesterday’s protest and withdrawal of FIRs against them.