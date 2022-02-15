Govt approves 15% increase in salaries of civil armed forces

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the federal cabinet approved 15 percent increase in the salaries of civil armed forces and a disparity allowance for the employees of the Federal Government from scale one to 19.

While briefing media in Islamabad about the decisions taken in today’s meeting, he said that the raise in salaries has been made in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement made in Nauskhi.

The cabinet has also approved formulation of a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis to ensure early resolution of their cases.

He said these laws will be enacted in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, who are termed as precious asset of the country. He said similar judicial system will also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where PTI is in the government.

He said that the cabinet also expressed concern over Federal Board of Revenue’s inability to recover taxes to the tune of billions of rupees due to stay orders on cases.

He said the Law Ministry has been asked to take up this matter with the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and the chief justices of high courts to find a way in this regard.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet called for enacting stringent laws against use of filthy language and hate speech on social media.

The Minister said country’s first ever Digital Cloud Policy also got cabinet’s nod.

Besides, export of 34,500 metric tons of Mung beans to Afghanistan under World Food Programme. He said the cabinet approved reducing prices of Remdesivir injection from 3967 to 2308 rupees for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan has now become a major exporter of Covid related material, including Remdesivir injection.