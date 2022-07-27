Govt appoints Mohsin Butt as new DG FIA

Islamabad: In a high-level transfer in the bureaucracy, the federal government has removed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Muhammad Tahir Rai and appointed Mohsin Butt as the new DG FIA.

The decision to remove Tahir Rai from the post was taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday. The meeting came a day after the Supreme Court removed Hamza Shehbaz from CM Punjab.

According to sources, Rai Tahir has been appointed National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Mohsin Hassan Butt is a grade-22 officer. Before he was appointed as the new DG FIA, he was serving as Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP). He has also served as IGP Balochistan.