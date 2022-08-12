Govt appoints Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani as new WAPDA Chairman

Islamabad: The government on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Sajjad Ghani to the post of Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

A notification was issued by the Establishment Division notifying the appointment of Sajjad Ghani as the new WAPDA Chairman.

The appointment came after formal approval from the federal cabinet.

Lt Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani replaces Muzammil Hussain, another retired lieutenant general, who submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 7, after serving in the office for more than five years.

He was appointed to the position by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on August 24, 2016. Upon completion of his tenure on August 24 2021, the PTI-led federal government granted him an extension for another five years.