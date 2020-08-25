Govt announces two-day public holiday on Ashura

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has announced a two-day public holiday on August 29 and 30 on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th of Muharram) across the country.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday, all private and government offices, including educational institutes, business and other activities would remain shut during the two days. Security has been beefed up across the country for the many processions to be taken out by the faithful.

This Muharram will be observed under the Covid-19 pandemic and authorities have warned citizens to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures including face masks and social distancing to avoid spike in number of coronavirus cases and deaths.