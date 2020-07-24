Govt announces three day holiday on Eid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday, on account of Eid-ul-Azha, which will be marked in Pakistan on Saturday, 1 August 2020.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that holidays will be observed from July 31 (Friday) to August 02 (Sunday).

Earlier this month, the government had issued detailed guidelines for mitigation of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during the period of Eid — a time when a surge of cases is expected if precautionary measures are not ensured. According to the official, directions are issued for the public, buyers and sellers of animals regarding social distancing, the slaughter of animals, and Eid prayers.