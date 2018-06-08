Govt announces public holidays for Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD : As the holy month Ramazan has stepped into its third Ashrah, the interior ministry on Friday finalised and submitted a summary for five holidays on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

The interior minister has approved the holidays from June 14 to June 18. The summary is expected to be approved on notified by the federal government on Saturday.

The holy month of Ramazan, which began in May, is likely to end on Friday. The holy month shall last for 29 days or 30 days subject to the appearance of the moon. As Muslims follow Hijri Calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on first of Shawwal.

On June 4, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on June 16 this year.