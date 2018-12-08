Govt announces first Labour Policy

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after assuming power in Punjab and successfully completing 100 days of good governance, took numerous steps to ensure social and economic welfare of the workers.

Of these endeavors, finalization of the Punjab Labour Policy of 2018 is quite rightly considered as a significant document duly approved by Punjab Cabinet which encompasses and highlights future policy interventions focused upon result-oriented implementation of prevailing labour laws and identification of key objectives to be achieved both in short as well as long run together. —INP

