Govt announces boycott of 3-member SC bench

Expresses ‘lack of confidence’; Full bench would’ve exposed ‘contradiction in SC’s own verdicts’: Maryam

Hours after seeing its request for a full bench in petitions related to the Punjab chief minister’s election turned down by the Supreme Court, leaders of the coalition government on Monday expressed its “lack of confidence” in the court’s existing three-member bench and announced it would boycott its proceedings in the case.

“Our lawyers recommended a [full court] bench but unfortunately, the bench, instead of reflecting and accepting our advice, rejected it,” said Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a late-night press conference in Islamabad.

“Therefore, the allies of all parties want to give a clear stance that if [our request for a ] full court bench is rejected then we, too, reject this decision of the court. We will not appear before this bench for this case and will boycott it.

“We also want to say that there is a long history in this political system of such decisions by the judges that have created instability and destroyed the continuation of government policies, which has also created the economic crisis.

“This government wants no institution to interfere in the work that impacts the administrative functioning. Otherwise, we will advise the prime minister and the parliament to legislate so that the public’s trust in courts [could be restored].”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the boycott call, saying that the demand for a full court was for the sake of the Constitution, democracy and the court’s own integrity.

“This case is about the parliament and when you are giving decisions about an institution, we think your entire institution should sit and decide,” he said seemingly addressing the chief justice.

“Had a full court listened to us then the entire country would’ve accepted your decision.”

PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it was a “test” for the apex court since it was a requirement of justice that a judge or bench recuse themselves from a case in which fingers were raised on them.

“This is done in every court in the world where there is rule of law and the constitution,” he said. Abbasi said the three judges of the existing bench had the responsibility to decide whether or not the history would accept their conduct.

The press conference followed a huddle of the government leaders at the Prime Minister House after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were among the senior political leaders and government figures in attendance.

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Balochistan National Party and other government-allied parties were also present at the huddle, along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PML-N figures.

The coalition meeting resolved to not back down from its demand for a full court and also decided upon its future strategy in light of the apex court’s decision.

The government leaders agreed to move forward with a joint plan of action.

Meanwhile, Maryam made a series of critical tweets soon after the apex court’s verdict, saying the reason the request for a full bench was rejected was the fear of contradictions in the court’s own decision.

“When the decisions are not in accordance with the Constitution, law and justice, there is a danger from the full court. Because with the involvement of honest judges, the flaws of a decision come to the fore and people know that the decision is not based on the Constitution and the law, but personal preferences.”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the court’s ruling had laid the foundation of a “new political crisis” in the country. He questioned if the judiciary would accept responsibility for the economic effects arising from the crisis.

Earlier in the day, the coalition government had reiterated its demand for the formation of a full bench to hear the case regarding the Punjab CM’s election.

During the press talk, which came hours before the apex court resumed hearing Elahi’s petition against Mazari’s ruling, members of the coalition government came down hard on the judiciary and questioned its impartiality.

They also questioned the court’s decision to restrict the entry of all political leaders present during the press conference. According to an Islamabad police official, only the leaders of respondent parties were allowed to enter the court premises with the permission of the SC administration.

At the outset of the press conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she had been advised not to hold the media talk as it would affect her appeal in the Panama Papers case that was being heard by the Islamabad High Court and was in its “final stages”.

“However, I said that the people’s representative has to think beyond themselves and think about the people.”

Commenting on recent court decisions, Maryam said that their impact stays for decades and intensifies over time.