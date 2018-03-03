Govt to announce first-ever National Water Policy this month: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD : The government will announce first ever National Water Policy by the end of this month.

This was stated by Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari while addressing the concluding ceremony of fourth international conference on use of space technology for water management in Islamabad today.

He said the main features of the national water policy will include reduction in land losses, pricing of water, crop zoning and efficient utilization of water in agriculture sector.

The Minister said water is more serious issue for Pakistan. He said the country is currently facing serious water challenges as its population is expected to rise up to 250 million by the year 2025 which will further reduce per-capita water availability.

Awais Khan Leghari said agriculture is the backbone of the country and the water shortage bears excessive and severe socio-economic impact.

Orignally published by INP