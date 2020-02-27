Govt also stole coronavirus protection clothing, says Hassan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that the sugar thief government has also stolen coronavirus protection clothing in Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Hassan Murtaza alleged that inflation and hoarding mafias are active and government is doing nothing except facilitating them.

It is failure of Niazi government to provide adequate security at airports despite presence of coronavirus pandemic in neighboring countries, he maintained.

The government must answer who has stolen 33,000 special over-all clothing provided to Lahore’s 21 hospitals in 2017, he asked. Four thousands special masks, thirty three hundreds special glasses and seventy six hundreds shoe covers also disappeared, he accused.

