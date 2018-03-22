Govt already disbursed Rs1b to 260 victims of Baldia factory

Our Correspondent

Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Country Director ILO, Ms An Grid Kristen on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding to compensate the affectees of Baldia factory incident that was occurred in September 2012.

The Head of PILER, Karamat Ali, Deputy Secretary-General of National Trade Union Federation Nasir Mansoor, Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Commissioner SESSI, Dr Nasimul Ghani Sahto, Director Labour Sindh Khadim Hussain Butto, officers of Labour Bux Ali Mahar and others attended the signing ceremony.

The Provincial Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said we were present here to ink the MoU regarding compensation to the affectees of Baldia factory incident. The Sindh Government had already compensated the 260 victims, with an amount of Rs1 billion, which was timely paid to the victim families, he added.

Furthermore, the PILER and NTUF jointly moved to ILO, for the purpose and made an agreement with ILO to get compensation from German Company KIK. After hectic efforts they got success to receive an amount of $5.15 million (About Rs520 million) from German concern, the KIK company.

The amount was handed over to ILO account than it would be deposited in SESSI account to disburse further to the families of victims, widows and children as per SESSI law Rs.22,500 in their account with 75 percent to the families and widows, 20 percent to children of the victims would also receive a 60 percent of the reference wage of Rs22,500 per SESSI family pension.

The Country Director ILO, Ms An Grid Kristen has appreciated the provincial government, Labour Department and partners of PILER and NTUF for their cooperation.

He assured that ILO would extend all possible help and cooperation for the labourer’s welfare and betterment. Karamat Ali, Nasir Mansoor and Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi also briefed about the compensation of ILO, and method of disbursement to the 260 affectees of the Baldia incident and thanked the Government of Sindh who successes and pleaded the case of the victims at every level.

Earlier, the Country Director ILO Ms An Grid Kristen and Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi have performed the MOU ceremony, signed and exchanged the MoU document. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Labour was also present.

Later, the Minister Labour Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking the Media, replied the answers about the involvement of culprits, in the incident, that they would be dealt accordingly, as their trial in speedy level and no would be spared at any cost as they were brought through inter-pole. The Government of Sindh had already disbursed Rs1 billion to 260 victims of the Baldia incident.