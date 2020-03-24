Govt alone can’t handle corona, says Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while talking along with Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Mian Munir on telephone in the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Peoples Part for Protection against Coronavirus thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his effort to bring all parties on one page on this problem.

He said that lockdown can only be of benefit if that all circumstances are watched on daily basis. Daily will have to be provided money and food in streets and mohallahs through Daily Watch, all political parties’ workers will have to work together for allaying difficulties faced by the common and poor man, every province has differences problems, all parties will have to face every difficulty through unity.

Paying tributes to Dr Osama Riaz in Gilgit on his martyrdom, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Dr Osama was martyred while performing his duty.

He said that I appeal to the workers of all parties to display unity on the occasion of this pandemic, we can get rid of this pandemic only through unity, for this purpose committees should be established at street, mohallah and village levels, all members of the Punjab Assembly have contributed their share, other provinces should also contribute their share in it.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that we all are concerned about the health of Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on his positive report and pray to Allah Almighty to grant him health at the earliest.