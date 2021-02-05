Govt allows wedding ceremonies in marquees

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has allowed wedding ceremonies to be held in marquees under health guidelines to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that wedding parties can be held in marquees that are adequately ventilated. He, however, cleared no event will be allowed to be held in marquees with no proper ventilation. He stressed the need for following SOPs, including wearing masks and social distancing, while attending an event to keep the deadly disease at bay. Dinning is allowed at open-air restaurants, hotels and marquees, he added.

On November 20, the Punjab government had notified a ban on indoor marriage ceremonies across the province to control the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. However, marriage ceremonies and other public gatherings were allowed to be held in open places.