Govt allows import of CNG cylinders and conversion kits

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The government has allowed import of CNG cylinders and conversion kits by amending Import Policy Order 2016 through SRO 1482(I)/2018 dated December 11, 2018.

However, the import of CNG cylinders and conversion kits has been allowed on conditions that it should be importable only by CNG licensee or authorized dealers of CNG cylinder and kits.

Earlier under the Import Policy Order, 2016 the import of CNG cylinders and conversion kits were prohibited, excluding CNG fitted public transport vehicles i.e. buses and vans and CNG cylinders/kits/parts thereof by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) for conversion of vehicles at their manufacturing and assembling facilities.

