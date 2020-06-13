Govt allocates Rs660.116m for five MoD projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Friday has allocated around Rs 660.116 million for three ongoing and two new projects of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21, around Rs 570.116 million were allocated for three ongoing schemes of the ministry where Rs 1003.270 million was the total estimated cost of the three ongoing schemes and around Rs 433.154 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The maximum amount was allocated for Procurement of 3 Nos. Latest Printing Machines for Modernization of Survey of Pakistan which was Rs362.353 million where the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 453.241 million and Rs 90.888 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

Around Rs 120.315 million were allocated for the Construction of Office Complex including Boundary Wall for SOP Lahore where the total estimated project cost was Rs 359.625 million and Rs239.310 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The least allocation for the ongoing schemes was made for Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat which was Rs 87.448 million, Rs 102.956 million were spent till June 30, 2020 and the total estimated cost of the project was Rs 190.404 million.

The government has allocated Rs 90 million for two new schemes of the ministry where Rs 25 million was allocated for Feasbility of NIHD Center of Excellence in Prevention, Cardiovascular Research and Development (NEPCARD) against the total estimated project cost of Rs 25 million where Rs 25 million were spent till June 30, 2020.

The Feasibility Study for Establishment of National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) for Pakistan programme was allocated Rs 65 million against Rs 90 million of the total estimated project cost0–.APP