The Sindh Government has allocated Rs.500 million for Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar for establishment of rural hubs as a potential pilot project. A consultation workshop by the Sindh Government was held. The purpose of the workshop was to engage and continue dialogue with key stakeholders as part of the implementation of the poverty reduction strategy of the government of Sindh.

The key agenda of the workshop covered input from the core district administration, RSPs, and community institutions on the establishment of a pilot rural growth center in district Sujawal. The Rural Growth Center is a point within a cluster of villages which provide goods & services to its own population as well as surrounding areas. This approach leads to low unit cost & high economies of scale. The Poverty Reduction Strategy with specific focus on Community Driven Local Development policy has been developed as a result of continuous engagement, dialogue and discussion between various stakeholders identified during the inception stage.

The Sindh Cabinet formally approved and adopted the Poverty Reduction Strategy on 16thNovember 2018 and agreed a proposed budget of PKR 72.5 bn for its implementation over an initial five-year period. The Poverty Reduction Strategy illustrates a three-dimensional approach to reduce poverty at both rural and urban level and includes a policy for community driven local development (CDLD).The first strategy includes continuation of “Peoples Poverty Reduction Program” to carry out poverty reduction interventions of financial and other support.