Govt allocates Rs46,680 mln for higher education sector

ISLAMABAD :The federal government has allocated Rs46,680 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during fiscal years 2018-19. According to the budgetary document on Friday, out of total amount, around Rs40218 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while, Rs6462 million has been allocated for new schemes. Among ongoing schemes, Rs516 million has been allocated for Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad while, around Rs580 million has also been allocated for development of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase-2) Chakri Road Rawalpindi. Rs600 million has been allocated for enhancement of Research Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus Pattoki, as well as Rs1000 million has also been allocated establishment of Sub-Campus of Public Sector Universities at district level. Further, the government has been allocated Rs800 million for the establishment of Technology Development Fund for HEC scholars returning after completion of PhD to introduce new technologies application in Pakistan. While, Rs600 million were allocated for Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase-II) and Rs 500 million has been allocated for strengthening and up gradation of Universities of Backward area. Among new schemes, Rs316 million has been allocated for construction of Hostel/Sports facilities at Karakoram International University (KIU), as well as Rs300 million has also been allocated for establishment of University of Murree. Furthermore, the government has also allocated Rs100 million for Pakistan Academy of Social Sciences, while Rs100 million has also been allocated for the Prime Minister University Olympic.

