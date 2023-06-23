Balochistan government has allocated two billion rupees for the skill development programme in the budget 2023-24 to impart technical skills to the youth in reputed vocational institutions of the country in order to produce quality technical human resources.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said the huge allocation was aimed to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities under CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labour markets. The government was also working to strengthen the technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfil current-day requirements, he added.

Under the plan to initiate a vocational training programme, youngsters would be trained in more than 18 trades in a short period of three years in order to produce quality technical human resources. The youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education in the best vocational institution in the country, he added.

“It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills,” he said and stressed strengthening the basic structure of technical centres that would play a pivotal role in the sustainability and development of the province. The official said, “It is our responsibility to create a healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province.”—APP