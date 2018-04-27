Govt allocates Rs 15237 mln for projects initiated under CADD

ISLAMABAD :The federal government has allocated a total sum of Rs 15237 million for the Capital Administration and DevelopmentDivision (CADD) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2018-19.According to the budgetary documents here Friday, Rs 8377 million have been allocated for Physical Planning and Housing, while Rs 4208 million have been allocated for the health sector of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under ministry CADD.Furthermore, the government has also allocated a sum of Rs 2651 million for the educational institutions of the ICT.Among ongoing schemes, Rs 7000 million have been allocated for the signal-free project of Islamabad Expressway

Orignally published by APP