Govt allocated special funds for corona

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has released special funds to deal with an epidemic like corona, while the Punjab government has provided a tax relief of Rs 56 billion, which created a history in terms of relief.

He said that the present government has ensured the protection of the weaker sections in the society through friendly budget while all possible measures were being taken for betterment of the common man.

However, the opposition is merely criticizing; in fact joint efforts are required alleviating the issues of nation. The provincial minister said that despite the difficult situation, tax relief would boost business activities in the province while all unnecessary expenses being reduced as the nation don’t like only slogans, they want practical steps and it is time to move forward together to keep Pakistan safe from internal and external enemies.