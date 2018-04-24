Govt all set to present budget on Friday

Employees to get major relief

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

While the opposition parties are demanding of the federal government not to present the budget for the whole year but for three to four months only, the PML-N government appears determined to present its sixth budget ignoring the demand of the opposition It will be first time in the country’s history that an elected government will present sixth budget in its five year tenure. As the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate have been summoned, the federal budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on Friday.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah in a statement on Monday repeated the demand that the federal government only presents the budget for four months as it is not the prerogative of the outgoing government to prepare a budget of next government.

Talking to the media persons on Monday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the federal government will present the budget for the next fiscal year as per the parliamentary rules and regulations. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision not to present the budget will be an injustice to the people of the province.

Strongly criticizing the performance of PTI’s government in KP, she said the provincial government’s decision also reflects its incapability.

Meanwhile according to the PML-Nsources, the government will present full fledged budget for the next fiscal year. The same views were expressed by Adviser on Finance Miftah Ismail while talking to the media persons last week. The party leadership, is convinced that they have the mandate to present the budget.

It has also been learnt that the government is expected to announce a special package for the civil servants and retired pensioners in the upcoming budget.

The government would provide more incentives to the civil servants in the budget, said the sources pointing out that the government has already announced a major tax relief for the fixed income groups by increasing exempting those whose monthly salaries are below one hundred thousand rupees.