Govt alive to fourth wave of corona: Buzdar

Terms police officials who laid down lives for country pride of the nation

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that the Punjab government has taken important steps in consultation with the federal government to overcome the fourth wave of corona.

“All necessary steps are being taken to protect lives of people and implementation of SOPs will be helpful to control spread of the virus.”

The chief minister informed that new schedule for markets, shopping centres and bazaars has been devised for safety of people.

“The government has been taking various measures for health and safety of the citizens and people should not overlook these steps,” he underscored, adding that the governmental guidelines are devised to protect the health and safety of the people and they should continue following the SOPs as prevention is the best treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the police officials who are sacrificing their lives for the motherland are heroes of the nation.

In his message, the CM maintained that police martyrs have written a new history by laying down their lives to protect the life and property of the people.

Police martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts and the nation will pay rich tribute to all such great heroes, he added.

The CM said looking after martyrs’ families is a responsibility of the government and they will not be left alone. The nation expresses complete solidarity with martyrs’ families and the invaluable sacrifices of police martyrs cannot be forgotten, he said and added that martyrs are the pride of the nation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at CM’s Office to review progress on various irrigation projects including the construction of dams at DG Khan and Rajanpur to save hill torrent water.

The Chief Minister directed to further speed up the work on ongoing projects and said that these schemes should be completed at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar further stated that the government will extend all-out support to the irrigation department for completion of these projects within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed to expedite the work on Sora Dam Project, being constructed in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Meanwhile, on the directives by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the police have recovered four girls from Sahiwal who had gone missing from Hanjarwal of Lahore.

The police have also recovered four other sisters from Lahore wh had fled from their homes in Arifwala area of Pakpattan yesterday night.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar extended congratulations to newly-elected AJK Prime Minister Abdul QayyumNiazi and expressed his hope that the PTI-led government will vigorously work for the betterment of the people.

In a statement, the CM hoped Abdul Qayyum Niazi will come up to the expectations of the people.

He will work in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan and AJK will move towards development and prosperity. No anti-Pakistan narrative will work and the torch-bearers of negative politics have been badly defeated in the AJK elections.

The AJK voters have laid the foundation stone of a new Pakistan after Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded the CM.