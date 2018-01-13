Govt aiming for business-friendly, pro-industry budget: Haroon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Federal Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan has said the government is aiming for a businessman-friendly and pro-industry budget for the next fiscal year.

“We want the next budget to be a reflection of our intent to improve the areas of economy which have not kept up with growth in other sectors, as well as the aspiration and expectations of the business community which has always reposed confidence in our government to provide them a level-playing field to boost their businesses,” he said while talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry which called on him at the FBR House today.

The delegation was led by President RCCI Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, SVP Mohammad Nasir Mirza, VP Khalid Farooq Qazi and formers presidents of the RCCI, including Sohail Altaf, S.M. Naseem and Syed Asad Mashadi. Former SVP RCCI Rashid Waien and Director RIET-Islamabad Stock Exchange Masoom Akhtar were also present.

The delegation congratulated Haroon Akhtar Khan on his elevation as the Federal Minister, calling it a very welcome development given his experience and expertise on the revenue side as well as his deep understanding of the day-to-day problems and issues confronting the business community. They said the business community and chambers were keen to work with him to broaden the tax base and add more people to the tax net.

Haroon Akhtar Khan appreciated the gesture of the delegation and invited the Rawalpindi Chamber and other trade and business organisations across the country to come up with solid and practical proposals and recommendations for incorporation in the next financial budget to sustain and further accelerate the pace of growth and economic activity in the country. He said the Prime Minister was keen to give maximum possible incentives and concessions to the business community in the next budget and his team at FBR was working on those lines to make the next budget more favourable for the business community.

He said the government was keen to further accelerate the pace of economic growth and already several suggestions and propositions were being considered and examined to give maximum relief and incentives to the business community. He said the next year budget would be entirely businessman-friendly and pro-industry and it would include several innovative policy measures to shore up the growth rate and jump start further economic activity in the country.