Govt agrees to reduce advance tax on sale, purchase of shares to 0.01pc thru supplementary budget next month

The Federal government has agreed to reduce advance tax on sale and purchase of shares from 0.02 percent to 0.01 percent and this will be proposed in a supplementary budget to be presented before the parliament for the approval.

This was disclosed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during his first visit to PSX Stockbrokers Association on Friday. The governor after approval from the Finance Minister has agreed that the advance tax on brokers commission will be reduced from 0.02 percent to 0.01 percent in the upcoming money bill and reiterated that once the volumes are high, we will get it down to zero percent.

The governor also said that the advance tax would be reduced further to zero percent with the increase in market volume. The governor Sindh shared his perspective regarding the stock market and assured the house that the government will take measures for the development of the capital market and to promote investment in stock market, the investors will be encouraged. Ease of doing business will be promoted in collaboration with regulatory bodies and the concerns and issues will be resolved in due course. Cost of doing business, which is affecting the market, will also be reduced as the proposals have already been presented before the federation by the delegation of PSA.

The meeting was led by the President of PSA, Hamad Nazir Kehar and was attended by Managing Committee of PSA and members of the Association accompanied with leading market participants. Adil Ghaffar, Secretary General of PSA welcomed the governor and thanked him for his visit and to have interaction with the members of the association. He expressed his views for the development of the Capital Market.

The Secretary General and President of PSA highlighted the issues being faced by the brokers of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and requested the office of Honorable Governor to take up the issues with Federation. Stock Market being fully documented and tax compliant should be promoted. Unfortunately, the investors in the Capital Market are subject to unreasonable tax burden which has reduced the turnover to merely 10 percent compare to the previous times.

PSA has made the representation to Prime Minister Imran Khan and specifically Finance Minister Asad Umer to address the concerns and issues of the brokers and investors. Kehar thanked the Honorable Guest and stated that we look forward to you and your office to plead our case with the Federal Government. We are seeking rationalization of unfair taxes on the investors. We look forward to your support in this matter. With a vote of thanks by Humayun Javed, Committee Member PSA, the meeting concluded. In closing, the house expressed the gratitude to his excellence and thanked Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh, for sparing time out of his busy schedule and for his support.

While telephonic conversation with Pakistan Observer, Secretary General, PSA, Adil Ghaffar said that the announcement would endorse positive impact on Pakistan’s equity market besides financial support announcement from UAE.

