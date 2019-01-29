Govt agrees to genuine demands of young doctors: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has urged the federal government to address issues being experienced by Industrialists in Karachi in terms of gas, electricity, water and other issues, as without this, an economic turn-around could not be achieved.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly on Tuesday , he flayed PTI law makers for their attitude in the Sindh Assembly and said that Speaker was a bipartisan figure and leveling allegations against such a person were quiet uncalled for. He said that discussion were carried out with opposition for formation of standing committees of Sindh Assembly and added that decision on standing committees would be taken according to strength of political parties in the assembly.

A formula for standing committees would be devised keeping in view the majority of Pakistan Peoples Party in the house . To a question, the Advisor said that Health Department had agreed to genuine and bone fide demands of protesting young doctors and for purpose, Secretary health and commissioner Karachi held talks with doctors which remained positive.

Share on: WhatsApp